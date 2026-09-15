Lil Yachty was feeling the effects of his WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event appearance the following morning.

During an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Yachty was asked how he was doing one day after competing at the September 6 event in Atlanta.

“I feel like sh*t. I feel like someone hit me with a bag of bricks,” Yachty said.

When asked what was hurting the most, Yachty pointed to several different areas of his body.

“My kneecaps. But when I woke up this morning, my shoulder felt dislocated. My kneecaps, my shins. I couldn’t even tighten my hand,” he said. “As the day goes on, everything’s loosening up.”

Yachty added that getting out of bed that morning was particularly rough.

“When I first sat up in bed, it was the most pain I ever felt in my life. Shins, knees, whatever this is behind the kneecap, my back, my lower back. I feel like I’m wrestling for 20 years. Man, it’s bad.”

As for which moment during the match hurt the most, Yachty immediately pointed to a clothesline.

“The clothesline. I came in, I hit him with the kendo, and I charged up to give him another one, and he gave me that clothesline,” Yachty recalled.

The rapper said he had always wondered what taking the move felt like after years of watching JBL deliver his Clothesline From Hell.

“It’s so funny because my entire life, I wondered what a clothesline felt like, because JBL used to make them look so disgusting. The clothesline from hell looked so excruciating. So I always wondered what they felt like, and I always wanted to take one.”

After finally experiencing one himself, Yachty admitted it was more painful than he expected.

“I don’t think that was anywhere near JBL’s, but it hurt so much. When he first did it, I thought I wasn’t gonna be able to finish. I could not breathe at all; that was not selling.”

Yachty then jokingly wondered if the clothesline may have been payback for an earlier shot.

“I think that was a receipt for me hitting him with that microphone, but I don’t know. It hurt so bad, bro. Then when he threw me at the barricade, that sh*t really hurt too.”