Lil Yachty is officially taking steps toward a future WWE in-ring debut.

After spending the past several months aligned with United States Champion Trick Williams on WWE television, the rapper and producer has now started formal training inside the WWE Performance Center.

WWE documented Yachty’s early training sessions in a new video released on the company’s YouTube channel, showing him working alongside Williams and WWE Performance Center coach Norman Smiley (see video below).

One of Yachty’s biggest goals during the process is transforming himself physically.

“I ain’t worked out in five years. But, I’ve been doing music for 10 years,” Yachty said. “I’m a creator. I understand it like the back of my hand. It’s not really any challenge in that. This is new for me. I’m at ground zero, level zero, so, it’s a challenge and testing my body and limit (in) ways I’ve never done before.”

He continued by explaining that the unfamiliar challenge is part of what has motivated him throughout the training process.

“So it’s fresh, it’s new and I enjoy the pain, I enjoy the struggle because I feel like I’m working, and I’m always setting goals,” Yachty added. “It was a goal to get here and now I’m here so, now the goal is to transform this body, start whooping some ass in that ring.”

That’s a bold goal.

Yachty also praised Trick Williams for the impact he has had on him behind the scenes during their time together in WWE.

“Trick (Williams) is such a good influence, and I learn a lot just from being around him,” Yachty said. “So, I enjoy just learning ways of living that I might have not learned in my environment.”

Lil Yachty appears alongside Trick Williams every Friday night on WWE SmackDown. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every week for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.