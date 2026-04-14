Some exciting news in the personal life of a former longtime familiar face to WWE fans.

On Tuesday, former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia, who still fills in with the company from time-to-time, surfaced via social media to announce that she has gotten married.

Garcia tied the knot with a former pro wrestling star, marrying Patrick Ellrich, the former tag-team partner of Xavier Woods from his pre-WWE days.

She spoke about the exciting news in an interview with The Takedown at SI, along with a post shared via social media (see below).

“Yeah, we were gonna do a bigger wedding with more friends,” Garcia said. “Trish Stratus was ready to fly in. Candice Michelle, like yeah, there were some people that were ready to fly in. But as we were preparing, it started getting very overwhelming. So, the joy started depleting and the stress of it started piling on.”

Garcia continued, “We could not have orchestrated this any better. During the ceremony, we were overlooking a bridge and you could hear the water flowing and the birds chirping. It was so peaceful. The whole vibe was peaceful.”