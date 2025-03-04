Lilian Garcia has fans talking in the internet wrestling community.

One of the current WWE ring announcers and former legendary voice of the company during the memorable Attitude Era surfaced on social media on Tuesday morning with a post that has fans talking.

“Back on a plane,” Garcia wrote via her official Instagram page along with a photo showing her making a curious face. “Can you guess where I’m off to now and for what?”

Garcia continued, “Post your guesses below! #jetsetter.”

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com followed up with a report on the Instagram post from Lilian Garcia, noting that she is in Orlando, Florida, so it’s possible she will be working tonight’s WWE NXT on The CW Network show at the WWE Performance Center in some form or fashion.

