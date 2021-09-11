Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia returned for one night only to sing the National Anthem before Friday’s Super SmackDown on FOX episode at Madison Square Garden in New York City, which was held to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

As seen in the posts below, Garcia performed before SmackDown hit the air and received a standing ovation. WWE posted video of Garcia’s performance, which can be seen below.

Garcia took to her Instagram Stories after the show and commented on the special appearance.

“Hey guys, alright, by now you know that I made it to New York, Madison Square Garden,” she said. “Oh my God, I just finished performing in there. It was crazy, it was amazing, it was emotional. Can you guys tell that I cried? New York, thank you. Thank you for the love, WWE thank you, you guys are amazing, I love you, and to everybody, remember – we said it, we would not forget. Don’t forget all of those who have suffered, and that it was just this tragic, tragic moment in our history, but we have to remember to be united. We are Americans first. Unity, love first, alright? I love you, guys. Goodnight from New York.”

Garcia last appeared for WWE on the July 22, 2019 RAW for a special appearance. She is currently working for the Professional Fighters League (PFL) MMA promotion.

You can see footage from Lilian’s MSG performance below:

