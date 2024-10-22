Welcome back, Lilian!

Former longtime WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia made her return on the Monday, October 21, 2024 episode of WWE Raw at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

During the show, WWE recorded footage of her entrance and her being welcomed at ringside, and addressing the crowd, prior to the 10/21 show going on the air.

Garcia would go on to botch her first call back, fumbling her words when announcing the WWE Tag-Team Title Contender Tournament introduction for New Day vs. AOP in the opening match.