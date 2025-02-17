Don’t expect to hear the familiar sounds of Alicia Taylor’s voice on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw.

Ahead of the Monday, February 17, 2025 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from Charlotte, North Carolina, legendary WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia released a video via social media announcing that she will be at tonight’s show.

“Wellllll….because plans changed and I’m not able to be live with you guys this morning, here’s a run down for you this week to apply to your life,” she wrote in her regular Monday Instagram video series. “Remember to make it a great week on purpose!!”

She finished up the caption to the video by informing her followers that she will be filling in for Alicia Taylor on tonight’s WWE Raw. “And see you tonight on RAW.”

The reason for Alicia Taylor missing tonight’s show is unclear. We will keep you posted as additional information regarding this story continues to surface.

