Lilian Garcia made her NXT debut on this week’s episode, filling in for Mike Rome as the ring announcer. The reason for Rome’s absence has not been specified. This marks Garcia’s first time working at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Garcia, who is currently the SmackDown ring announcer, returned to WWE after Samantha Irvin’s departure and later transitioned to SmackDown following Alicia Taylor’s promotion to the RAW announcer position after RAW’s move to Netflix.

On March 2, 2025, WWE programming on A&E garnered the following viewership and ratings:

* WWE LFG (Episode 2): 149,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

* WWE Rivals (Ultimate Warrior vs. Hulk Hogan): 175,000 viewers and a 0.05 demo rating.

* WWE’s Greatest Moments on WWE SmackDown: The First Decade: 153,000 viewers and a 0.05 demo rating.

Sol Ruca is interested in competing in a women’s strap match. In a new video with ItsMastodon, Ruca expressed her desire to compete in the gimmick match in NXT. She said,

“I really want to do a strap match. I don’t think the girls have done that. At least on NXT. I want a women’s strap match on NXT.”

She continued, “I can’t remember the last time we’ve done that. I’ve never seen anything about one recently.”