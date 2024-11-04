Lilian Garcia will return to her role as ring announcer for WWE on next week’s episode of Raw.

The WWE legend did not travel to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and thus, will not be featured again on tonight’s show.

During a recent Q&A on her Instagram page, the former longtime WWE ring announcer spoke about when she got the call to return and fill-in for Samantha Irvin.

“When I got the call, just a few weeks ago, I got the call to come back,” Garcia. “I felt like this was my dad and his gift, bringing me to this again.”

Garcia continued, “I have missed you guys and I will say that when my music hit and I came out in Philadelphia, I was not prepared for the love. I feel like this massive wall came through me with this rush and this energy. I thank you so much.”