Longtime WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia is officially staying put.

Earlier today, Garcia revealed via Instagram that she has signed a new two-year contract with WWE, securing her place with the company through at least late 2027.

The announcement marks a full-circle moment for the veteran broadcaster, who returned to WWE exactly one year ago after several years away from the company. Since rejoining, Garcia has been one of the most versatile voices on the roster, appearing across RAW, SmackDown, NXT, Saturday Night’s Main Event, and Worlds Collide, often stepping in for special events and crossover episodes.

In her announcement post, Garcia reflected on her WWE comeback and the connection she’s maintained with fans since resuming her duties. She wrote,

“Exactly 1 year ago today, I returned to my home – the @wwe. What an incredible year it has been being able to announce shows on Raw, Smackdown, NXT, Saturday Nights Main Event & Worlds Collide! Which is why I am so excited to announce that just yesterday, I signed on for another TWO YEARS with WWE!!!! 🤗 When I say ‘I’ll Be Ur Girl Til The End Of The World’ I mean it! The love you gave me last night on Raw filled my soul!… Love you all and can’t wait to continue riding this journey with you!”

Garcia is next slated to appear at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Salt Lake City on November 1, where she will handle ring announcing duties.

