Lilian Garcia is still in shock.

The longtime former WWE ring announcer made her surprise return as the new full-time ring announcer for the company.

As noted, Garcia was re-hired to replace Samantha Irvin, who publicly announced her departure from the company on Monday afternoon.

In a video shared via Instagram after her first show back at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., Garcia spoke about still being in shock after making a return to WWE after so many years.

“Thank you, WWE Universe,” she wrote as the caption to the video. “You can’t even imagine how good that felt tonight!! So good to be home!”

During the video, acknowledged feeling nervous at the start of the show, which saw her botch her first call back.

“I could even tell when I first started announcing [that] I was nervous,” she said of her initial flubbing of her first ring announcement for the WWE Tag-Team Title Contender Tournament between The New Day and The Authors of Pain.