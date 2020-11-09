Lillian Garcia recently spoke with TV Insider about returning to her home, the WWE. As reported last week, Lillian Garcia and the WWE have teamed up to bring Chasing Glory, her podcast, onto the WWE Network. She said the move to the WWE Network has been in the works for a while now.

I took a break from Chasing Glory in May. I was looking at my husband, and with all the chaos in the world, we just needed a break. We had [planned to] come back in the fall. I received an email from WWE [asking] if I would consider putting the video portion [of the podcast] on the network, assuring me this was still my production. They wanted to keep doing what I was doing because they saw it was working with 7 million downloads. It’s on the free side of the network, which really made me think it was a good idea because more people can see it and hear it. This is one of those shows that is helping people, which is what I’m all about. It just made sense.

She has a list of people she’d love to talk to, and Vince McMahon is right up there.

It’s a long list. Everyone has such a unique story. I tell everyone to own their story, share it and help others. I would love to have Vince McMahon. The story he must have. Hopefully, we can get to a point to make it happen. I also love Pat Benatar. She inspired me and is why I sing the way I sing. I would love to have somebody like her. I would like to have others who haven’t been on like Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, The Rock. The list goes on.

Speaking of The Rock, Garcia is thankful that he, despite being at a stage in his career where he didn’t need to help others, still used his influence to help put a spotlight on her.