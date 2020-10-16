Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia is teasing a big announcement.

Garcia took to Twitter today and said she will be making a big announcement on Monday.

She wrote, “So excited for BIG ANNOUNCEMENT coming Monday!! [winking face emoji] [kiss face emoji]”

There’s no word yet on if this announcement is related to any kind of WWE project, but it’s interesting to note that she has also been announced for an appearance on WWE’s The Bump next Wednesday morning.

Garcia left WWE in August 2016 but has made several special appearances on TV since then. She currently hosts her “Chasing Glory” podcast on PodcastOne.

Stay tuned for more on Lilian’s announcement. You can see her related tweets below:

So excited for BIG ANNOUNCEMENT coming Monday!! 😉😘 pic.twitter.com/sV0eL8kzn1 — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) October 16, 2020

