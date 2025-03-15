Lilian Garcia took to Instagram on Friday to announce that this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown episode was her final show as the full-time SmackDown ring announcer. She’ll still be announcing WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event shows, performing at select special events, and working on other projects.

Garcia stated that WWE was her home and teased an exciting new chapter ahead. She returned to WWE in October 2024 as the RAW ring announcer, switched to SmackDown in January 2025, and had previously worked with WWE from 1999-2010, with another run starting in 2011.

After announcing her departure in 2016, she made occasional appearances in the years that followed.