Limited Commercials on This Week’s Great American Bash Edition of WWE NXT

Wednesday’s Great American Bash edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network will feature limited commercials.
WWE made the announcement on Monday night during a new promo for the Great American Bash on RAW. You can see a new promo for the show above.
As noted, the Great American Bash edition of NXT will air this Wednesday and next Wednesday, head-to-head with the two-week Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.
Below is the current line-up for the Great American Bash:
Night One, July 1:
* Roderick Strong vs. Dexter Lumis in the first-ever NXT Strap Match
* Robert Stone and Aliyah vs. Rhea Ripley in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. Ripley will join The Robert Stone Brand if she loses
* Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher
* NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks in a non-title match
* Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox vs. Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to determine the new 1 contender to Shirai
Night Two, July 8:
* NXT North American Champion Keith Lee vs. NXT Champion Adam Cole in a Winner Takes All match
