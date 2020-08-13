Limited Number Of Fans In Attendance For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has allowed a limited number of fans to attend tonight’s taping of Dynamite on TNT.

The commentary team (Jim Ross, Taz, Tony Schiavone) welcomed us to the show from Daily’s Place, then revealed that the selected fans are still following precautions for COVID-19, which includes wearing masks during the show. This marks the first time the promotion has invited in an outside crowd since March, prior to the virus outbreak forcing them to run empty-arena events.