More seats have opened up for TNA Slammiversary 2024 Weekend in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Heading into the annual TNA Slammiversary 2024 pay-per-view on Saturday, July 20, and the subsequent post-PPV taping of TNA iMPACT on Sunday, July 21, the company has announced that limited tickets have been released for each event.

Featured below is the complete announcement with all of the details.

IF YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS THIS, CHECK NOW TO SEE IF ANY TICKETS ARE LEFT – THIS IS GOING TO BE WILD SHOWS WITH A PACKED HOUSE! On Saturday, July 20, TNA Wrestling celebrates its 20th Slammiversary LIVE at the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada! Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.com. On Sunday, July 21, be there live as the TNA television trucks capture all the in-ring action. These matches will be captured for upcoming episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show that airs at 8 p.m. EDT every Thursday (AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada). SUNDAY, July 21: TNAutograph Fest – The Slammiversary Edition Immediately after the TNA Show ends (at about 7:30pm) Fans can acquire autographs and photo-ops with select TNA stars. · Location: Inside the Verdun Auditorium. · Fans can purchase tickets for the TNAutograph Fest starting Wednesday, July 10, at tnamerch.com. BOTH NIGHTS! Doors: 5:45pm ET Event Start: 7:00pm ET Titanium Ticket Perks: – Pre-show Poutine Party with select TNA stars – Plus more to be announced

Make sure to join us here on 7/20 for TNA Slammiversary 2024 results and again on 7/21 for complete TNA iMPACT spoilers from Montreal, Quebec, Canada.