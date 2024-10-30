– Lin Manuel Miranda dressed up as “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio for a special Halloween photo shoot. The award-winning actor also had The Judgment Day members from WWE, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio himself, take part in the shoot. Check out the pictures below.

– Joe Hendry shared a photo on X of JBL hitting his “Clothesline from Hell” on him at TNA Bound For Glory 2024 this past weekend. The WWE Hall of Fame legend replied to the post, writing, “I still believe in Joe Hendry.”