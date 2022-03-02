Former WWE Raw women’s champion Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) recently took to Twitter to comment on an angle from this past Monday’s edition of Raw, which saw her old tag parnter, Tamina Snuka, kissing Akira Tozawa during a segment for the 24/7 championship.

She writes, “Omg I log back into twitter and this is what I missed!?”

A fan would respond asking Fanene to return to WWE so she could capture tag team gold with Doudrop. This prompted Fanene to write back, “lol no thank you! I get calls daily on how everyone is miserable there.”

Fanene was release back in November in 2021, along with top names like Killer Kross, Eva Marie, and Keith Lee, who is now in AEW. See her tweet exchange below.

