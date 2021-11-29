Over the weekend former WWE star Nia Jax announced that she will now be going by her real name, Lina Fanene, following her release from WWE last month.

Today Fanene issued a short statement on her personal Twitter account reminding fans that Lena is her real name and not just one that she will be temporarily using for future bookings. The former Raw women’s champion added that she may not return to the wrestling industry, joking that if she did her new moniker could potentially be “Opponent Crippler.”

Fanene writes, “Lol! Newflash..Lina is my real name. It’s not another “ring” name. It’s just MY NAME, the name given to me at birth. Calm TF down trolls. In all fairness, “Opponent Crippler” would be a SOLID front runner if I ever decide to wrestle again. Rolling on the floor laughingRaising hands but it’s highly unlikely.”

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze complimented Fanene and sent her support. You can check out the original tweet, as well as Blayze’s response, below.

