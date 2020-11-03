– WWE taped the following matches tonight from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida to air on Thursday’s WWE Main Event episode:

* Erik vs. Titus O’Neil

* Lince Dorado vs. Humberto Carrillo

You can click here for spoilers from this week’s Main Event tapings.

– Below is a new preview for this week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network, featuring fallout from last Wednesday’s Halloween Havoc special.

This week’s show will also include an appearance by new NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai, Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Velveteen Dream, plus an appearance by Pat McAfee and NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, among others.

