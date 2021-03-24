WWE star Lince Dorado took to his social media channels earlier today announcing that his grandfather, Edisberto Barbot, has passed away at the age of 85. The Lucha House Party member adds that he will be taking some time off to get his head straight. He writes, “My grandpa has passed this morning. Thank you everyone who has reached out, shared, and donated. I’m devastated and will be taking time off to get my head straight. I love you pop!”

Dorado also set up a GoFundMe page to help assist with his grandfather’s funeral costs. He attached the following message:

Hi guys. You all know me as Lince Dorado from WWE, but to this man, I was Tuto. I loved this man with all my heart as if he was my own father. He helped raise me, show me discipline, loved me, and showed me my passion today, wrestling/lucha libre. Without him and my grandmother, I would not have been where I am at. Those of you who really truly know me, know I am usually a fun guy to be around, but I am heart broken and devastated by this news. It even hurts me more to know I feel helpless not being able to help out the way I want to! But, I promised one thing to him many years ago, my grandmother will be ok and I will take care of her in and every way I can. Here’s my message and promise to you, for anyone that donates any amount, I will personally set up a ZOOM meeting thank you personally from my family to you. Our family is setting this GOFUNDME up to pay for all his funeral cost and to set my grandmother up until I can catch up her with her every day expenses that are left behind with my grandfathers passing. If there was more I can give you, I would. I thank you and love you all!

The GoFundMe can be found here.