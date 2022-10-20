Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Dragon Gate’s shun Skywalker will be defending his MLW Middleweight championship against Lince Dorado at the October 30th Fightland ’22 event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found here.

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) – Major League Wrestling today announced World Middleweight Championship bout: World Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker vs. Lince Dorado at MLW FIGHTLAND ’22 on Sunday, October 30 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

🎟 Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

The new World Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker has accepted his first challenge for the title as luchador Lince Dorado looks to pounce the mercurial masked Japanese phenom and win gold.

Fresh off a tour of Mexico for CMLL, the oldest promotion in history, Lince Dorado is determined to continue his momentum and win his first MLW championship.

Standing across the ring is the dark and diabolical Skywalker. Representing DRAGONGATE and a member of the infamous Z-Brats, Shun Skywalker IS arguably the best wrestler in Japan, if not in the entire sport itself.

The mercurial masked highflier vows to pick Lince apart limb by limb and bring the title back to Kobe, Japan. A menacing threat but Dorado is no stranger to danger, being a brilliant daredevil of the squared circle.

Will Skywalker’s reign as champion march on or will the golden lynx of lucha dethrone DRAGONGATE’s best?

Find out LIVE Sunday night, October 30 in Philadelphia at MLW FIGHTLAND ’22!

CARD

Last Man Standing for the World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. “The Judge” EJ Nduka

Jacob Fatu vs. Lio Rush

Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman

Real 1 vs. Mance Warner

Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Billington Bulldogs vs. Bomaye Fight Club

World Middleweight Championship:

Shun Skywalker vs. Lince Dorado

Samoan SWAT Team vs. The FBI

Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie vs. ???

The debut of Sam Adonis

The debut of Delirious

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Microman

Cesar Duran

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon at MLW.com.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

