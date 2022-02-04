After asking for his release from WWE, the company granted it last November. Now, Lince Dorado is a free agent after his non-compete clause expired. He opened up on leaving WWE during an interview with Sports Illustrated. Here are highlights:

Asking for his release:

“Before I asked for my release, I remember telling the [WWE] office, ‘If this is the best you have for us, it isn’t enough,’” Dorado says. “We spent weeks, months and years presenting something that wasn’t stereotypical, that wasn’t generic. I had six years there total, and by the third year, I saw my glass ceiling—and I was so determined to break it. “They understood I was a luchador, but they didn’t understand the story or the motive or the creative thought that went into being a luchador. All they saw was, ‘This is just a guy in a mask that does incredible things.’ One of the things we told Vince McMahon was that wrestling, for us, was the easy part. We wanted to be superstars. And I didn’t want to be WWE’s Spanish star. I wanted to be represented as a WWE star who happened to have Latino culture and background. But they saw me only as a high-flyer. I knew I could be so much more, and that’s what I am working to become.”

Controlling his future: