Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Lince Dorado will be defending the MLW Middleweight Championship against Lince Doraado at the February 4th SuperFight event, which takes place from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

(PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced a World Middleweight Championship bout: Lince Dorado (champion) vs. Delirious at MLW SuperFight’23 on Saturday, February 4 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

🎟 Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

Fresh off winning the World Middleweight Championship in a high-profile inter-promotional bout, Lince Dorado looks to get lucha lit with his first title defense at SuperFight… but is he ready for the unpredictable and deranged Delirious?

Having competed against each other in trios competition, Delirious has proven to be a challenge to the “Golden Lynx”.

Rambling and wrestling from Japan to Europe to parts unknown, Delirious thrives in creating chaos. Living on the edge of sanity, the twisted mind and tactics of Delirious have proven to be dangerous to adversaries.

Now, Delirious looks to capture first championship in MLW.

Can the newly minted World Middleweight Champion pounce his first challenger?

Will the crazed Delirious be crowned the new champion?

Find out LIVE Saturday night, February 4th at MLW SuperFight’23 in Philadelphia!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, February 4. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com.

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (Champion) vs. Jacob Fatu

Lio Rush vs. Davey Richards

DUMPSTER MATCH!

Real1 vs. Mance Warner vs. Microman vs. ?

John Hennigan vs. Willie Mack

DRAGONGATE Open the Twin Gate Championship Match

Big Boss Shimizu & Kzy vs. ???

World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Delmi Exo

Hardcore Match

Rickey Shane Page vs. 1 Called Manders

World Middleweight Championship

Lince Dorado (champion) vs. Delirious

The debut of B3CCA!

Some of the wrestlers and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club

Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Samoan SWAT Team

Sam Adonis

Calvin Tankman

Billie Starkz

La Estrella

Cesar Duran

The FBI

Plus MORE!

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com. Tickets start at $15. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide on beIN Sports, Pro Wrestling TV, Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom and in over 60 countries and counting.