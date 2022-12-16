Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that La Estrella will be taking on Lince Dorado in singles-action at the January 7th Blood & Thunder event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

(PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced Lince Dorado vs. DragonGate’s La Estrella at MLW Blood & Thunder on Saturday, January 7 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

🎟 Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV, and in over 60 countries around the world.

An inter-promotional middleweight bout promises to steal the show as Lince Dorado squares off against DragonGate’s La Estrella 1-on-1 for the first-time ever.

In a battle that spotlights the high-octane, high-flying aerial thrills of lucha libre and the smash-mouth strong style blend of Japanese wrestling and lucha libre, known as lucharesu, this fight vows to be unlike anything else on the January 7 card.

“I wish to thank Mr. Kido and the DragonGate organization for generously providing MLW and its fans the opportunity to see some of their roster’s most exciting competitors,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Philly fans better buckle up. If you like speedsters in the squared circle, this match is for you.”

La Estrella, who made his MLW debut in June, has spent the year journeying all over the world, from Germany to Mexico, La Estrella has trained with masters of the mat. Now, he looks to take the knowledge he’s accumulated and make a statement with a high-profile victory over Dorado.

Dorado, fresh off a tour for Mexico’s oldest and most respected organization, CMLL, has become a cornerstone of the league’s middleweight division. Now, he must face the lightning speed and hunger of a new era of DragonGate competition.

Which style will prevail? Lucha Libre or Lucharesu

Find out LIVE Saturday night, January 7th at MLW Blood & Thunder in Philadelphia!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, January 7. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com.

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone vs. YAMATO (DragonGate)

Jacob Fatu vs. Ben-K (DragonGate)

National Openweight Championship

Davey Richards (Champion) vs. Johnny Fusion

World Tag Team Championship

Hustle & Power (EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman) vs. Samoan SWAT Team

Real1 vs. Microman

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane

Hardcore Match

Mance Warner vs. Rickey Shane Page

Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

The Bomaye Fight Club

The Billington Bulldogs

Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie

Delirious

Sam Adonis

Billie Starkz

Cesar Duran

The FBI

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon at MLW.com.

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com. Tickets start at $15. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide on beIN Sports, Pro Wrestling TV, Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom and in over 60 countries and counting.