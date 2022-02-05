Lince Dorado did an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss his pro wrestling future following his requested release from WWE. Here are highlights:
Signing with multiplatform entertainment company Masked Republic:
“It makes perfect sense to partner with them,” Dorado says, speaking with Sports Illustrated in his first post-WWE interview. “I can do a lot for them with the American audience, creating original lucha libre content.”
“That was my first big break,” says Dorado, who is 34-year-old José Cordero. “They’re a lucha libre company that understands lucha libre, but it’s much more than that. They understand culture; they understand marketing.
“They trust there is something in me, and I trust that there’s something in them that will elevate both of us. We have the potential to take over the entire lucha libre market.”
Becoming a teacher before getting into wrestling:
“My father was murdered when I was younger and I was raised by a single mother, and my education saved me when I was younger,” Dorado says. “I had incredible teachers that were there for me when I needed help and love that I wasn’t getting in my life.
“When I became a teacher, I wanted to be there for my students to give them help and support them. I loved teaching. It was a lot harder to leave teaching than it was to leave WWE.”
A chance to reintroduce himself to the wrestling world:
“Some people don’t know that I can speak English,” says Dorado, who is a father of four. “It’s not widely known that I have an aggressive wrestling style. I can be a heel, too. There is so much potential moving forward.”
“I owe a lot to my fans,” Dorado says. “My fans tell me when I’m doing it right. When I struggled leaving teaching, my fans reinforced that it was the right decision because of the opportunity to wrestle in WWE. I’m excited to reconnect with all my fans and make new ones on this new journey.
“My goal was to get to WWE. Now it’s time for a new goal, and that’s, finally, to be me.”