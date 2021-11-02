Lince Dorado took to Twitter this week and recalled making ring gear for WWE NXT Superstars back in 2014 to help support his family. He specifically thanked Bayley and current SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

“2014 I couldn’t teach, so I made gear & wrestled to support my family. 5 people, 2 bedroom yellow townhouse. I had some amazing people ask for gear, a lot, that honestly saved my life. Thanks homies @MsCharlotteWWE y @itsBayleyWWE PS I went back to teaching until I came to @WWE,” Dorado wrote.

His tweet included a NXT photo of Flair, Bayley and Alexa Bliss, and a photo of his sewing machine.

It was reported back in September that Dorado and Gran Metalik were unhappy with their lack of opportunities in WWE. It was also said that Metalik had requested his WWE release, but there have been no updates. Lucha House Party was not drafted in the WWE Draft, but a recent report noted that they are still listed as RAW Superstars internally.

Dorado first started working with WWE in 2016 for the Cruiserweight Classic tournament. His last match came on the September 23 edition of WWE Main Event, which was a loss to Cedric Alexander.

You can see Dorado’s full tweets below:

