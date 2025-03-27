Linda Hogan, the former wife of Hulk Hogan, recently took to Instagram to publicly attack him, accusing him of being a “complete liar” and a “sex addict.” She also expressed frustration over her daughter Brooke not speaking to her for nearly eight years, revealing that Brooke got married and had twins without informing her. Linda further stated that she continues to suffer in the aftermath of her divorce from Hulk Hogan. She stated,

“It’s been 20 years and I’m still this sad. Somebody please explain that. I don’t know. It just doesn’t get better.”

On her Instagram Stories, Linda is shown with bruises on her chin, stating the following: “I am by myself today. Again, as usual. I’m okay with most things, but today something hit, I don’t know what hit, but I looked terrible because I’ve been crying and yesterday I went to try to go have Botox and sh**, and they bruised me like, I don’t know, but. It’s been 15 or longer years since I got left Hulk…Hulk Hogan, and my family is in the worst mess. Brooke doesn’t talk to us. She’s had twins. She got married. She didn’t tell us she had twins. She didn’t tell us. She had a huge fight with Terry. I don’t know how that reflected onto me, but she cut me out too. I haven’t talked to her for seven years, almost eight years now and God bless Nick. He’s still such a good boy. I’ve never put a Facebook post out like this with my ugly face and my crying face, but I have to be honest about. What I went through in my marriage with Terry as Hulk Hogan and what it entailed and what has it has caused over the years and everything else. He’s a complete liar. He is a sex addict. [IG feed freeze] Your face out there and know that all these horrible things are going on behind the scenes. Yet. He marches on. He marches on. Yeah. Oh, I’m promoting my own beer. Real American beer. Yeah. Look at me. Woo. Yeah. He’s such a hero. Not. Okay. I’m gonna give you my thumbs down. I’ve given him more opportunities to come back and make us a family and try to…I’m sorry….And it’s been 20 years and I’m still this sad Somebody, please explain that. I don’t know. It just doesn’t get better. I do love living alone. I don’t ever wanna be married again after him, trust me. But I love my….”

At that point, the IG Stories video comes to an end.

ECW legend Rob Van Dam has expressed his disapproval of a recent hardcore spot during last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

In a street fight between Jon Moxley and Cope, Cope used a board of nails as a weapon and slammed Moxley onto it, a moment that sparked differing opinions on social media. Discussing the spot on his “1 Of A Kind” podcast, RVD shared that such moments made him feel he would prefer being associated with WWE over AEW. He said,

“I thought, you know, it’s not my thing. Not my kind of thing. That’s not wrestling to me, but, obviously, it’s sacrificing a lot for the business. I mean, that could be said about it. But the more AEW has been doing stuff like that, the more personally I feel like I would rather be associated with WWE than AEW.

“A couple years ago it was like, man, they’re growing, they’re trying things, you know, to get up there. And then there’s a feel that like the inmates are running the prison, which there always has been, for better or worse. I mean, that was used as a good point at first — you know, like hey, the boys are running it, cool. But for me, [this was] an example of why that might not be a good idea. But it is a style of wrestling. I mean, I put that with the light bulb matches, the death matches where two people grab each other and jump off the back of a semi-truck and land on a pile of light bulbs. That’s not my kind of wrestling, and it’s something that I personally look at as being lower than the standard — substandard. Because it’s going to draw only a certain niche crowd that’s into that kind of stuff.”

He continued, “I didn’t like it, it’s really crazy dangerous. I don’t want to knock their freedom of expression. I think, you know, that’s probably cool to them, I guess. Or else they would turn it down when it was at the idea phase if it didn’t sound cool, right? So congratulations [on] pulling off a crazy stunt, death-defying stunt — for better or worse.”

During a recent appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Bill Goldberg revealed that he had considered venturing into mixed martial arts (MMA) during his wrestling hiatus. He mentioned coming close to participating in an exhibition for GLORY, a kickboxing promotion founded in 2012. Goldberg noted that his in-ring style in wrestling had an MMA-like feel, even during his WCW days, when UFC was still in its early stages and hadn’t yet exploded in popularity. He said,

“I’ve always kind of dabbled in the thought that I could have crossed over. GLORY and I were closer than any promotion, of me doing something, like an exhibition. I’ll be honest. My abilities fall so short in what my expectation for myself would be as an outcome in a sport like that,” he said. “My injuries prevent me. It’s hard for me to throw a right hand without breaking my hand or blowing my shoulder out. I’m not worried about getting hurt by other people. I’m worried about what’s going to happen to my body once I connect. I was never a true wrestler, so I don’t have that ground game, even though I was the co-owner of the largest MMA gym back in the early 90s. To do a crossover like that, I wasn’t around when the Mike Tyson money was around to make him lower to the point of getting in the ring with Jake Paul. For the amount of money he did, I don’t blame him. I don’t think that type of money was around, or I might have considered it. I always have such a high expectation of myself and if I don’t feel as though I’m prepared, I’m not going to take that chance in front of national television just for the sake of money and doing it.”