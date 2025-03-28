Linda Hogan, Hulk Hogan’s ex-wife, has denied allegations from her daughter Brooke that she was physically or verbally abusive.

In a recent Facebook post, Linda called Brooke a “narcissist” and claimed that narcissism runs in the family, affecting both her and Hulk. Linda acknowledged possibly spanking Brooke once and calling her names, but denied mistreating her to the extent Brooke alleges. She suggested that if the abuse were true, Brooke could have posted about it when she had a cellphone.

Linda also claimed that Brooke sided with Hulk during their divorce, which she believes influenced her memory of their relationship. Furthermore, Linda accused Brooke of being violent toward her, stating that Brooke broke her collarbone and cut her lip while intoxicated. Linda said she’s done defending herself publicly and may pursue legal action if Brooke continues making accusations.

In response to Linda’s post, Brooke reiterated her claims of being verbally, mentally, and physically abused by her mother since childhood, and has yet to comment on Linda’s new statement.

UPDATE: Brooke Hogan has responded to her mother Linda’s accusation that she’s a narcissist, posting a detailed reply on Instagram.

Brooke emphasized that she never wanted this drama and has been trying to avoid the situation. She called out her mom for making false claims, particularly about their relationship. Brooke posted a photo of her mother meeting her husband, which contradicted Linda’s claim that Brooke hadn’t spoken to her in years.

Brooke also pointed out that Linda had deleted a statement claiming she had never met her husband and didn’t even know his name, providing receipts to back up her side.