Linda Hogan recently voiced her frustration with the Television Academy after Hulk Hogan was not included in the “In Memoriam” tribute during Sunday’s Emmy Awards. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, she speculated that his omission may have been tied to his political associations.

“I can’t prove that,” Linda said. “It’s just a guess, but they should have named him!!”

Hogan, along with several other figures, did not appear in the broadcast segment but was listed on the official Emmys In Memoriam website.

“WWF at the top of the hour when he came on to wrestle…[Hulk] had the highest ratings on NBC, beating all other competition for that time slot for years!” she added. “I really can’t tell you why they left him out…just a guess considering the way he was treated at his last appearance in LA.”