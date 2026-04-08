Linda McMahon has been in the political field for some time now after years as an executive behind the scenes in WWE, where she was an occasional on-air personality as well.

But how far do her political aspirations go?

During an interview with Planet Tyrus (see video below), the United States Secretary of Education and former Administrator of the Small Business Administration was asked if she would consider running for President of the United States of America.

“No. No. No. No. That is definitely not on my future,” she responded. “No, definitely not. I’m very, very happy with what I’m doing. I’m very happy to be, you know—when you think about this—for me, you know, a little girl from New Bern, North Carolina. I just grew up in a very humble, middle-class family, an only child, great parents—just one of those wonderful childhood kind of things.”

McMahon continued, “But I never dreamed, ever, that you’d be in the president’s cabinet, let alone have the opportunity to serve twice. Pretty amazing. And there are still pinch-me moments for me. I mean, I’m sitting in the cabinet room and I’m listening to the president and Marco Rubio, and they’re doing briefings on Iran and all of this stuff—and I’m thinking, you know, you’re really part of this real-life history. And it’s really a pinch-me moment to look around and think, well, that’s the secretary of war, that’s the secretary of this, that, and the other—and I’m going… and me.”