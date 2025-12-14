As John Cena gets ready to buckle up his jorts and lace up his sneakers one final time, the world wants him to know how appreciative they are of all he did to entertain them over the years.

In addition to the many tributes shared by WWE, including Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Snoop Dogg, Jelly Roll and others, Jon Stewart, Linda McMahon, the NFL’s New York Jets, Chris Jericho, Adam “Edge” Copeland and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson are just some of the additional names that have reached out.

Check out a compilation of messages aimed at John Cena below.

Dear ⁦@JohnCena⁩,

It was an honor being dropped by you…on my head…from a surprisingly terrifying height…onto an unreasonably hard surface.

Godspeed Sir.#thankyouJohnCena #theAAisnojoke pic.twitter.com/EzH3WCmC9I — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) December 13, 2025

These words embody why @JohnCena is so loved – “I don’t care who gets the credit as long as the work gets done.” pic.twitter.com/Z8JtFPnypu — Linda McMahon (@Linda_McMahon) December 13, 2025