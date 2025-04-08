Comedian Bert Kreischer made a surprise appearance at WWE RAW, getting involved after the show ended.

When Grayson Waller and Austin Theory attacked a beaten CM Punk, they also taunted Kreischer. Waller threatened him, prompting Kreischer to jump the barricade.

Punk recovered, hit both Theory and Waller with his signature GTS move, then invited Kreischer into the ring, where the comedian chokeslammed Waller.

Punk and Kreischer celebrated together to send the crowd home happy.

Attorneys for U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon have filed a Motion to Dismiss the WWE Ring Boy Lawsuit, arguing that McMahon has no personal or legal connection to Maryland, where the case was filed. This move comes after a judge ordered the release of the identities of the formerly anonymous plaintiffs, who accuse late WWE employee Mel Phillips of sexually abusing them in the 1980s.

In a signed declaration, McMahon denied any knowledge of or interaction with the plaintiffs or involvement in the alleged abuse. She also stated she had no oversight of Phillips and that if he committed abuse in Maryland, it was without her knowledge or direction.

McMahon’s legal team emphasized:

* No personal jurisdiction exists over her in Maryland.

* The lawsuit lacks plausible claims for relief.

* Her only ties to Maryland were a wrestling license in 2004 and an apartment rental in the early 1970s.

The lawsuit leverages Maryland’s Child Victims Act of 2023, which removed time limits for filing civil lawsuits related to child sexual abuse. Plaintiffs are seeking to hold McMahon, Vince McMahon, WWE, and TKO accountable for alleged negligence that allowed Phillips’ abuse to continue.

McMahon was confirmed as U.S. Secretary of Education on March 3, 2025, under President Donald Trump.