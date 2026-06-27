Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR) has introduced articles of impeachment against U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon.

On Wednesday, June 25, Bonamici filed House Resolution 1391, which seeks to impeach the former WWE executive “for high crimes and misdemeanors.”

The resolution alleges that McMahon violated federal law by transferring Department of Education offices and programs to other federal agencies without congressional approval. It also accuses her of making false statements to Congress and breaching the public trust.

Congress.gov lists the measure as H.Res.1391, titled “Impeaching Linda M. McMahon, Secretary of Education, for high crimes and misdemeanors.”

“Secretary McMahon has betrayed students, families, and educators by dismantling and demolishing the Department of Education, something she does not have authority to do,” said Congresswoman Bonamici.

“Congress created the Department and it would take an Act of Congress to shut it down. About 90 percent of students in this country attend public schools. Students have the right to equal access without discrimination and students with disabilities have the right to a free and appropriate education.

I will not stand by and let Sec. McMahon destroy the federal programs, funding, and research that are critical to public schools and the millions of students they serve.”

The resolution has since been referred to the House Judiciary Committee for consideration.

McMahon responded to the announcement with a statement on X, pushing back against the impeachment effort.

“It speaks volumes that House Democrats think an impeachable offense is working to improve student outcomes and reduce the federal bureaucracy. They must not be bothered by chronic failures of our education system that result in historic low test scores, a failed FAFSA form rollout, classrooms shuttered during COVID, designating parents as terrorists, and males in female locker rooms.”

She also defended her record while criticizing the Department of Education’s performance over the years.

“Washington spends billions of taxpayer dollars annually—having spent more than $3 trillion since the Department of Education was established in 1980—yet just one-third of children can read proficiently. To the Democrats in Congress: do better.”