– Indi Hartwell made her first post WWE in-ring appearance at an Australian independent wrestling event on Saturday night. The women’s wrestling star documented the experience in a video released via YouTube.

@indi_hartwell Wins gold in her return to Australian Independent Wrestling @ROWrestlingAU Women's Champion!! pic.twitter.com/86x3sCXTwh — Steve Willis (@MrStevieGames) March 9, 2025

– During this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, the Weekend Update segment with Colin Jost and Michael Che showed Linda McMahon being hit with a Tombstone Piledriver by Kane as the punchline to a joke about her involvement as Donald Trump’s Secretary of Education in the United States.