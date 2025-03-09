– Indi Hartwell made her first post WWE in-ring appearance at an Australian independent wrestling event on Saturday night. The women’s wrestling star documented the experience in a video released via YouTube.
Wins gold in her return to Australian Independent Wrestling Women's Champion!!
Welcome back to Indi Wrestling
– During this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, the Weekend Update segment with Colin Jost and Michael Che showed Linda McMahon being hit with a Tombstone Piledriver by Kane as the punchline to a joke about her involvement as Donald Trump’s Secretary of Education in the United States.
Weekend Update with Colin Jost and Michael Che!
