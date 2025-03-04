Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon has been confirmed as the US Secretary of Education, with the Senate voting 51-45 in her favor.

Nominated by Donald Trump in November, McMahon previously served as head of the Small Business Administration and later as chairwoman of the pro-Trump Super PAC, America First Action. She later resigned from that position.

During her confirmation hearing, she briefly addressed a lawsuit involving five former WWE ring boys but did not acknowledge being a defendant. McMahon emphasized her commitment to handling sexual harassment investigations fairly.

Linda McMahon has no background as an educator.

New York Knicks star and WWE fan, Jalen Brunson, took to Twitter to react to the announcement that Seth Rollins will be facing off CM Punk in a Steel Cage Match at WWE RAW in Madison Square Garden next week.

Brunson expressed his disappointment that he wouldn’t be able to attend the event.

👀 of course we are on the road ! 😭 https://t.co/TqRPLcIIsf — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) March 4, 2025

IYO SKY secured her spot at WWE WrestleMania 41 on the March 3rd episode of WWE RAW by defeating Rhea Ripley to win the WWE Women’s World Championship. She is now set to defend her title against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41.

In a “Digital Exclusive” following the show, IYO SKY shared her thoughts on her victory. She said,

“I have no words anymore. It’s so [surprising], but I made it, and the crowd gave [a] great reaction to me. Oh my gosh, and also, I’m going to WrestleMania now.”

She continued, “Bianca Belair, I know she’s so strong, and she’s the EST. But I am the champ, yeah. I’m gonna defend this title. This is my title.”