A planned school visit involving former WWE President and current U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon was abruptly scrapped after drawing swift backlash from parents.

News 12 in The Bronx reported that McMahon was scheduled to visit McKinley Elementary School in Connecticut on Friday as part of the U.S. Department of Education’s “History Rocks!” tour, which was designed to help commemorate America’s upcoming 250th birthday.

However, the appearance was canceled within hours of being announced.

According to the report, Fairfield Superintendent Michael Testani informed families that McMahon’s visit had been called off following a wave of phone calls and emails from concerned parents who objected to her presence at the school.

One parent cited McMahon’s past policy positions as a major concern.

“A lot of the students here need the special education services that the secretary of education tried to stop,” parent Jill Alward told News 12. “Hearing she was coming here and going to be celebrated was quite unfortunate.”

The U.S. Department of Education later addressed the situation in a statement to CTInsider.com, placing the blame for the cancellation on what it described as left-wing political pressure.