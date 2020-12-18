WWE has announced a new line-up of programming for TLC Sunday.

The schedule will begin with a “Best of TLC Matches” special at 11am ET on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. The “La Previa de TLC” Spanish Pre-Show will air at 3pm ET on YouTube and the WWE Español social media accounts.

A special TLC edition of WWE’s The Bump will then air at 4pm ET on the WWE Network, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Guests include The Miz, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, Natalya, and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

The TLC Kickoff pre-show will then begin at 6pm ET and run for one hour, with the main pay-per-view card starting at 7pm ET. WWE has not announced any matches for the Kickoff as of this writing. The TLC Kickoff will air on the WWE Network and all WWE social media channels, including TikTok.

Stay tuned for more on Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view and be sure to join us for live coverage at 6pm ET with the Kickoff. Below is the current card:

TLC Match for the WWE Universal Title

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman (c)

TLC Match for the WWE Title

AJ Styles with Omos vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Carmella vs. Sasha Banks (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

RAW Women’s Champion Asuka and a partner TBA vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (c)

Firefly Inferno Match

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

