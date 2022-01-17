AEW has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of the promotion’s weekly Youtube episodic, Dark: Elevation. Check it out below.
-Ameera versus Tay Conti
-Patrick Scott/Chase Emory versus Private Party
-Lee Moriarty/Matt Sydal versus Marcus Kross/J.R. Miller
-J.B. Cole/T.I.M. versus Gunn Club
-Frankie Kazarian versus LaBron Kazone
-Alexander Moss versus Jay Lethal
-Ruby Soho versus Kenzie Paige
