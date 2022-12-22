AEW has announced a huge matchup for this Friday’s Holiday Bash edition of Rampage on TNT.

There will be a Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale at the event, which will feature top trios teams like Best Friends, Dark Order, and the Blackpool Combat Club. The winner of the matchup receives $300,000.

As an added wrinkle…Dark Order alerted Adam Page that Jon Moxley would be in the matchup, an indication that the Hangman may not get involved.

Is #Hangman Adam Page joining the $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale at #AEWRampage this Friday?! Tune in to #AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/J4W0PBcXUr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2022

Also announced for Rampage is Jade Cargill defending the TBS championship, a segment featuring Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, a segment featuring Wardlow, and The Acclaimed taking on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in a non-title tag match. Full lineup is below.

-Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale

-Jade Cargill vs. Vertvixen for the TBS championship

-The Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett

-We’ll hear from Eddie Kingston and Ortiz

-We’ll hear from Wardlow