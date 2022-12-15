AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will be taped immediately following this evening’s Winter Is Coming special in Texas. Check it out below.

-Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

-Skye Blue vs. Britt Baker

-Wardlow in action

-Dustin Rhodes & The Best Friends vs. Butcher & The Blade, Trent Seven & Kip Sabian

(Thanks to Denise Salcedo)