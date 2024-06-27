WWE issued the following press release announcing the full lineup for the June 28th episode of NXT Level Up.

An incredible edition of NXT Level Up will feature Dante Chen and Myles Borne clashing in an exciting main event, Riley Osborne taking on the gigantic Jasper Troy, and Kendal Grey clashing with Jazmyn Nyx.

After a vicious Singapore Cane Match against Lexis King, The Gatekeeper of NXT catches a bit of a break for his bout with Borne. In a rare moment, the Catch Clause will not be in effect, and Chen will know the identity of his opponent before stepping into the ring.

Having used the Catch Clause to his advantage along with the rest of No Quarter Catch Crew, Borne has won his last five matches on NXT Level Up, most recently teaming with Charlie Dempsey to defeat Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont.

And in a classic speed vs. power contest, Osborne will need to lean on his athleticism to outmaneuver the hulking Troy.

Osborne recently teamed with Duke Hudson to defeat Javier Bernal and Drake Morreaux on NXT Level Up, while the rookie Troy is seeking his first career win.

Plus, Grey is hoping for another statement victory after defeating Izzi Dame, but she’ll be tested against the hard-hitting Nyx, who took down Thea Hail in her most recent singles bout.

Don’t miss an amazing episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock and in the United States everywhere else!