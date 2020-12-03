AEW has announced the following lineup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, which includes WWE Hall of Famer Sting addressing the AEW universe for the first time following his surprise appearance on tonight’s “Winter Is Coming.”

-MJF versus Orange Cassidy for the Dynamite Diamond Ring

-Young Bucks versus TH2 (Angelico & Jack Evans)

-Dustin Rhodes versus 10 from the Dark Order

-Lance Archer/Lucha Bros versus Eddie Kingston/Butcher and The Blade

-FTR versus Varsity Blondes

-Abandon in action

-Will the Inner Circle break-up?

-Sting Speaks