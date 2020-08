AEW has announced the following matchups for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. As a reminder this show will air on Wednesday before returning to Thursday due to the NBA playoffs.

-Santana & Ortiz versus The Best Friends

-Chris Jericho versus Joey Janela

-Jon Moxley versus MJF’s lawyer

-Young Bucks/Jurassic Express versus Private Party/SCU (The winning team will then face each other at the ALL OUT PPV)

