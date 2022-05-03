New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a six-match lineup for this Saturday’s broadcast of NJPW STRONG on FITE, which will include matchups from the promotion’s recent Mutiny events in California and Lonestar Shootout events in Texas. Check out details, including the full lineup, below.

NJPW STRONG fans will double their excitement this Saturday May 7, as a double helping of the show comes your way this week. Featuring action from both Dallas Texas and Hollywood California, it all adds up to a can’t miss Saturday night on NJPW World and FITE!

-Jay White vs. Hikuleo from Mutiny

-Fred Rosser vs. WCWC from Mutiny

-Adrian Quest/Alex Coughlin/Rocky Romero vs. Team Filthy from Mutiny

-Alex Coughlin/Fred Rosser/DKC vs. Team Filthy from Lonestar Shootout

-Blake Christian vs. JONAH

-Stray Dog Army vs. Bullet Club from Lonestar Shootout