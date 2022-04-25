AEW has announced five matchups for this week’s edition of Dark on Youtube, which features top stars like the Hardys, Penta Oscuro, and more in action. Check it out below.

-The Hardys/Top Flight/Frankie Kazarian vs. Angelico/The Blade/Max Caster/Private Party

-Lee Moriarty vs. Serpentico

-Abadon vs. Charlotte Renegade

-Dulce Tormenta vs. Red Velvet

-QT Marshall vs. Penta Oscuro