AEW has announced eight matchups for tomorrow’s edition of Dark: Elevation, which features a number of top stars in action including Penta Oscuro, Max Caster, Nyla Rose, and Japanese legend Minor Suzuki. Check it out below.

-Chaos Project/Tito Oric/Bulk Nasty/RC Dupree vs. The Dark Order

-Brandon Cutler vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-Steel City Brawler vs. Tony Nese

-Julia Hart vs. Kris Statlander

-Vince Valor vs. John Silver

-Skye Blue/Anna Jay/Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny/Nyla Rose/Emi Sakura

-Max Caster vs. Penta Oscuro

-QT Marshall vs. Minoru Suzuki