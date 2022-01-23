AEW has announced several matchups for tomorrow’s edition of the promotion’s weekly Youtube episodic, Dark: Elevation. Check it out below.

-Brittany Blake versus Leyla Hirsch

-Private Party versus Action Andretti/Myles Hawkins

-Willow Nightingale versus Brandi Rhodes

-Men of the Year versus Mike Fowler/Logan Easton Laroux

-Red Velvet versus Janai Kai

-Breaux Keller/Goldy versus Santana & Ortiz

-Powerhouse Hobbs/Ricky Starks versus Lee Moriarty/Matt Sydal

-Thunder Rosa/Ruby Soho versus Jordan Blade/Leva Bates