AEW has announced several matchups for tomorrow’s edition of the promotion’s weekly Youtube episodic, Dark: Elevation. Check it out below.
-Brittany Blake versus Leyla Hirsch
-Private Party versus Action Andretti/Myles Hawkins
-Willow Nightingale versus Brandi Rhodes
-Men of the Year versus Mike Fowler/Logan Easton Laroux
-Red Velvet versus Janai Kai
-Breaux Keller/Goldy versus Santana & Ortiz
-Powerhouse Hobbs/Ricky Starks versus Lee Moriarty/Matt Sydal
-Thunder Rosa/Ruby Soho versus Jordan Blade/Leva Bates
