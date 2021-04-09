AEW will hold its first-ever house show on April 9 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Here is the updated card:

-TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Battle Royale winner

-AEW World Tag Team Champions the Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix)

-Cody Rhodes vs. Aaron Solow – Duuuval Street Fight

-AEW World Champion Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa vs. Matt & Mike Sydal

-AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida, Tay Conti (with Dark Order), Red Velvet vs. Allie (with Matt Hardy), Nyla Rose (with Vickie Guerrero), Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (with Rebel not Reba)

-Jade Cargill will be in action

-8 Man Tag Team Match: Jurassic Express & Dante Martin vs. The Pinnacle (with Wardlow)

-Eddie Kingston returns to action vs. Cezar Bononi

-Battle Royale for TNT Title shot in Main Event, 12 probable participants:

Lance Archer, Scorpio Sky, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, QT Marshall, Butcher, Blade, Dustin Rhodes, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, 10, Colt Cabana

-Orange Cassidy will be in action